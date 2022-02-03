Activist Artists Management Ups Kristina “Red” Tanner To Partner, Names Chris Ruff As Head Of Global Marketing

Kristina “Red” Tanner has been promoted to Partner at the full-service music and talent management firm Activist Artists Management, with Chris Ruff joining the company in the newly created role of Head of Global Marketing.

Tanner joined the Activist team as a manager in 2010 and subsequently launched its Ticketing, Commerce and Sustainability Department to optimize clients’ ancillary revenue streams. She’s an authority on all aspects of producing and executing special events and festivals whose specific areas of expertise include ticketing, merchandise, sponsorship activation, fan clubs and VIP programs. As a Partner at Activist, alongside Bernie Cahill, Greg Suess, Matt Maher, Liz Norris, Caitlin Stone and Tony Khan, she will continue to amplify the company’s ongoing environmental commitment by working closely with all clients to neutralize the carbon emissions for tours, management offices and travel.

In his role, Ruff will oversee, architect and implement global marketing campaigns, as well as digital and streaming initiatives for the Activist roster. Tanner will continue to be based in Atlanta, with Ruff continuing to operate from New York.

“As we approach Activist’s four-year anniversary, we are enthusiastic about the growth of our company and identifying talented executives with a passion for our roster of amazing artists and the drive to help build their careers while making a difference in the world,” said Activist Founding Partner Bernie Cahill.

“Red has worked with great heart and vision in her time at Activist,” said Founding Partner Matt Maher. “This promotion is an endorsement of that effort and we look forward to seeing what extraordinary things she is capable of her new role as Partner.”

“Chris joins us with an outstanding track record and creative spirit that makes him the perfect choice to head up our new Global Marketing division,” added Partner Liz Norris. “His dynamic leadership, innovative vision, and commitment to nurturing talent will undoubtedly see Activist’s presence grow on the global stage.”

Currently serving her second year as a Governor on the Atlanta Board of the Recording Academy, and on the advisory board for the 501c3 nonprofit organization Reverb, dedicated to greening tours and engaging concert fans to take action on environmental and social issues, Tanner previously worked at Sixthman, an Atlanta-based company operating full-ship charter cruises that provide a unique vacation experience for music fans. She also formerly coordinated label operations for Sixthman (ADA) and Autonomous Records (Roadrunner Records), and launched her music industry career by building and overseeing the CD manufacturing company, AMG.

Ruff is a 14-year music industry veteran who joins Activist following three years as Director, International for Elektra Music Group, where he executed global strategies and award-winning marketing campaigns for more than 70 Elektra, Roadrunner, and Fueled By Ramen artists across 52 countries. He previously served as the London-based Product Manager for Atlantic Records and has also worked for such labels as Sub Pop, Warner Records and Parlophone.

Activist Artists Management works with a range of music and entertainment clients including Dwight Yoakam, Bobby Weir, Grateful Dead, Dead & Company (co-manager Azoff/Moir), The Lumineers, Alec Benjamin, Empire of the Sun and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Its Film & Television Department represents actors including Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony Award nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception) and Tony Award-winner and Grammy Award nominee David Alan Grier (A Soldier’s Play, A Soldier’s Story), notable screenwriters Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Godzilla vs. Kong) and Jeff Eastin (White Collar) and the Oscar-winning media company Lion Forge Animation (Hair Love).

The company is also behind The Activist Foundation and the Activist Artists Fellowship, which provide resources for activists in their own communities and around the world, and has partnered with the Southern Poverty Law Center to increase their visibility with multigenerational audiences around the world.