Movie Academy Touts Biggest Voter Turnout Ever As Oscar Nominations Balloting Closes

In a letter to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said the organization had the “highest ever participation during voting at any time in the Academy’s history.”

Hudson notes that ballots were submitted from 82 countries (from 9,487 eligible voters who could participate) and makes a continued plug to use the Academy Screening Room for viewing contenders and “extra” content going forward in the season – especially since this is the first year physical DVD screeners have been banned, mostly for environmental concerns.

Nominations will be revealed Tuesday morning. The race is considered wide open in many categories including Best Picture, where the Academy is returning to a solid 10 nominees (from eight or nine in recent years) for the first time since 2011.

Here is the letter Hudson sent to members after the nominations balloting closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

Thank you for taking the time to vote for this year’s Oscar nominees. Because of your passion for movies and for the work of your fellow artists, you led us to our highest ever participation during voting at any time in the Academy’s history. You submitted ballots from 82 countries. That’s a lot of love for movies!

You also played a big role in the success of the Academy Screening Room. This season marks our first without DVD screeners, and you embraced our focus on environmental sustainability.

As we head toward Finals voting, I hope you’ll continue to take advantage of all the available films on ASR. Look in “Extras” for the illuminating “Scene at the Academy” conversations as well as additional programs—there’s a lot to take in if you want more film-immersion.

The nominees in all 23 award categories will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. Finals voting begins March 17. And mark your calendars for our 94th Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Take care and, again, thank you for taking the time to celebrate the terrific achievements of your fellow artists.

My very best,

Dawn