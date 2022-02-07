Almin Karamehmedovic Promoted To Senior EP Of ‘World News Tonight with David Muir’

Almin Karamehmedovic has been promoted to senior executive producer of World News Tonight with David Muir, and he will take on expanded duties developing short and long form projects.

Karamehmedovic has led World News Tonight since August, 2014. In that time, it has become No. 1 in viewership among all newscasts on broadcast and cable.

As part of his new duties, he’ll be working to expand World News Tonight and will develop projects for broadcast and streaming platforms.

The memo from ABC News President Kim Godwin is below:

I am excited to announce Almin Karamehmedovic has been promoted to senior executive producer of “World News Tonight with David Muir,” and will be expanding his role to include News Content Development on streaming and broadcast.

Related Story Matthew Dowd Joins MSNBC As Political Contributor And Analyst

Almin has led the team at “World News Tonight” since August 2014, and under his leadership with David, “World News Tonight” has become the most-watched newscast in America across all of broadcast and cable for the sixth year in a row and is still often the No. 1 program on all of television. This season, the program is delivering its biggest lead in 26 years. “World News Tonight”’s deep connection with its audience and the response from viewers has been particularly meaningful, especially during one of the most consequential moments of our lifetimes over the past two years with the nation facing a global pandemic and economic hardship.

Beyond the daily news cycle, Almin, David and the small team of dedicated producers often race out of the building after the news — Almin also with camera in hand. He has traveled with David to Al Anbar in Iraq to document the fight against ISIS, the frontlines in Afghanistan, Auschwitz with survivors of the Holocaust 75 years later, Normandy with America’s heroes, and most recently to Madagascar to report on the children of climate change. These stories have helped define the broadcast, setting an example of the power of getting out of the studio, into the country and the world, bringing back important and impactful stories that matter to our audience.

His career at ABC News began in 1998 and has involved many firsts. In 2001, he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was holed up. In 2003, he embedded with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq, and in 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide.

Prior to “World News Tonight,” Almin held positions as producer, senior producer and executive producer of “Nightline.” He reported from around the world, including the Amazon on the Enawene Nawe tribe, Mexico on drug wars, Democratic Republic of Congo on uncovering an epidemic of exorcisms on alleged child witches, Central African Republic while wild elephants pursued him, and Cambodia exposing American pedophiles permitted to leave the U.S. and commit more crimes. He has traveled to over 100 different countries, and the quality of journalism is exemplified by his accolades: 14 Emmys, six Edward R. Murrow Awards, Peabody Award, Christopher Awards and DuPont Awards.

Almin’s commitment to this news division and “World News Tonight” signals an exciting new chapter of not only overseeing the daily operations of America’s No. 1 newscast but now collaborating with our streaming partners and long-form units to create short- and long-form special projects. With his impressive reporting roots coupled with his editorial instincts, storytelling sensitives, and drive to get out and get the story, I look forward to him continuing his streak of firsts in expanding “World News Tonight” to new heights and delivering more powerful, in-depth journalism from the network to the world of streaming.

Please join me in congratulating Almin on his newly expanded role.