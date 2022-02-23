‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode 2 Nabs ABC’s Strongest Comedy Ratings Since ‘Modern Family’ Finale In MP35

Ever since Modern Family ended its eleven-season run in April 2020, there has been succession talk and questions whether ABC would be able produce another big critical and commercial hit. It’s too early to tell but breakout Abbott Elementary has made its strongest claim to the mantle yet with the multi-platform ratings performance for its second episode.

The Jan. 4 time-slot premiere of the ensemble comedy created, written and starring Quinta Brunson, amassed 9.0 million total viewers and 2.93 rating in adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. In 18-49, this was ABC’s strongest comedy telecast of new or returning series in nearly two years, since the April 8 2020 series finale of Modern Family.

Versus the December series premiere/preview of Abbott Elementary, which became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple its Live+Same Day demo rating in MP35, Episode 2 was up by 27% in total viewers (9.0 million vs. 7.1 million) and by 24% with adults 18-49 (2.93 rating vs. 2.37 rating).

Steve Harvey gets an assist in Abbott Elementary‘s rating gains, which started in Live+Same Day when the comedy series’ time slot debut followed the highly rated series premiere for Judge Steve Harvey and eclipsed the L+SD delivery of Abbott Elementary‘s December preview behind Live In Front Of a Studio Audience.

Overall, after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, Abbott Elementary‘s second episode grew by +5.6 million total viewers over its and soared by +358% among adults 18-49 over its initial rating (2.93 rating vs. 0.64 rating).

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The cast of the series also includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Brunson executive produces alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.