Aaron Eckhart Starring In Thriller ‘Muzzle’, Highland Launching EFM Sales

Aaron Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart AP

Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) will lead the cast of thriller pic Muzzle, which is being helmed by John Stalberg Jr (Crypto).

The film is written by Carlyle Eubank (The Signal) from a story by Eubank and Stalberg Jr. It follows LAPD K-9 officer Jake Rosser (Eckhart) who has just witnessed the shocking murder of his dedicated partner by a mysterious assailant. As he investigates the shooter’s identity, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city in this thrilling journey through the tangled streets of Los Angeles and the corrupt bureaucracy of the LAPD.

Los Angeles based sales company Highland Film Group is co-financing and handling worldwide rights, with sales being launched at the upcoming virtual European Film Market. Principal photography is scheduled for July 2022.

Producers are David Frigerio (Crypto), Stalberg Jr. and Ford Corbett, with executive producers Dallas Sonnier and Michael J. Weiss alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier from Highland Film Group.

“I feel lucky to work with such an immensely talented actor to bring this timely, thrilling story to life,” commented director John Stalberg, Jr. “I’ve never seen Aaron Eckhart strike a false note, everything he does seems real, complex and fascinating. Having someone this gifted anchor our film is a dream come true.”

