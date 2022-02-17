Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & ‘SNL’s Bowen Yang Set For ‘F*cking Identical Twins’; Larry Charles Directing Musical For A24 & Chernin Entertainment

A24 has boarded the R-rated musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins, directed by Borat helmer Larry Charles. The film stars and is written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp — featuring original songs by Jackson, Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy — based on the triumvirate’s original two-man stage show that premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014.

Tony winner Nathan Lane, Emmy winner Megan Mullally, Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang and multiple Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion also will star.

A subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, F*cking Identical Twins follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again. Chernin Entertainment will produce and co-finance alongside A24. Chernin Entertainment previously produced the musical film The Greatest Showman in 2017. A24 will handle the global release of the film.

Grammy-winning producer Marius de Vries has boarded the project as executive music producer. Fiora Cutler will serve as film’s music supervisor overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries.

