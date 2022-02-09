Ioan Gruffudd & Jimmy Gadd To Direct Multiple Sclerosis Drama ‘A Ray Of Sunshine’ Penned By Bianca Wallace; Gruffudd And Wallace To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Ioan Gruffudd (Harrow, Forever) will co-direct and exec produce the feature drama A Ray of Sunshine—also starring opposite newcomer Bianca Wallace, who wrote the script.

In the film co-directed and produced by Jimmy Gadd of Gadd Films, a chronically ill, newly married young woman finds herself alone at rock bottom, struggling to come to terms with her life-altering diagnosis of multiple sclerosis while searching for the strength to push forward with her dreams before it’s too late.

“Bianca’s unique way of approaching such a sensitive and personal topic as Multiple Sclerosis, with such raw emotion and the perfect glimmer of humor, made me certain that there was something special ahead and I knew I wanted to be involved,” said Gruffudd. “Jimmy was already signed on, but he graciously agreed to co-direct with me when I reached out expressing my interest. We both knew that we had to be a part of bringing this story to life.”

Gruffudd is known for roles in such films as Ava, San Andreas, Horrible Bosses, W., Fantastic Four and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Black Hawk Down and Titanic. He’s also appeared in series including Harrow, Liar, UnREAL, Forever and Ringer, among others, and recently ventured into directing on the television side for Harrow.

Gadd is a writer, director, producer and editor who has served on the editing staffs of such series as Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Mentalist and Dirt, and previously directed the award-winning short film, Bound for Greatness, starring Karen Gillan.

Gruffudd is represented by Artist Rights Group (UK), ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment and Nelson Davis; Gadd by Worldwide Production Agency; and Wallace by RSA Talent Management.