‘A Quiet Place III’ Is Happening, Movie To Debut In 2025

John Krasinski announced during the ViacomCBS Investory Day that there’s a third, brand new Quiet Place debuting in 2025. The pic is currently in development.

This is separate from the next installment of A Quiet Place which Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski is writing and directing and said to be in the same universe, a spinoff. That pic hits theaters on Sept. 22, 2023 and is based on an original idea of Krasinksi’s though details are being kept secret.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as Executive Producer.

A Quiet Place Part II woke up movie theaters over the summer after being closed during the pandemic, making $279M WW with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Krasinski’s next move is directing, writing, producing and starring in IF for the studio, which was previously announced. Details are also under wraps. In addition to Krasinski, the ensemble cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming. The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023 leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Krasinski is producing via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds will also produce via his company, Maximum Effort. George Dewey will executive produce.