’90 Day: The Single Life’ & ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ Among Slew Of Renewals At Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ announced the second season renewals of Kendra Sells Hollywood, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, Pig Royalty, and Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, and a third of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our first full year as we’ve rolled out to more than 25 markets. Just last month, we hit record engagement rates and we’re about to launch our next batch of genre-busting programs of reality and dating formats,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery. “This slate renewal is a meaningful milestone showing how consumers are finding their favorite shows, brands, and personalities on our platform.”

Here’s what fans can expect from the new installments:

Kendra Sells Hollywood will have the former resident of the iconic Playboy mansion taking viewers on a new journey as she navigates Hollywood’s competitive real estate scene.

In the second season of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, people are on a quest to find love in various tropical locales. Viewers will meet new couples and reunite with couples from seasons past to see if relationships found in paradise can last once they head back to the real world.

90 Day: The Single Life revolves around 90 Day Fiancé favorites who are looking to find love again while attempting to let go of the baggage from their past. The series will follow newly uncoupled singles as they navigate the world of online dating, set-ups, and first date jitters.

Pig Royalty returns as lines are drawn and loyal allies become enemies. The Rhin and the Balero family rivalry continues to boil while Nugget and Tyler question their allegiances, but as always the drama behind the scenes is as Texas-sized as the competition in the ring.

The Ghost Brothers follow Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey as they are flipping the switch in their discovery+ series Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. These candid thrill seekers are one-upping each other with the skeleton keys to the most legendary haunts in the country.

These titles join other recent discovery+ renewals including second seasons of Naked and Afraid of Love, Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, and The Haunted Museum.