‘9-1-1’: Arielle Kebbel Joins Fox Drama Series

Arielle Kebbel is set for a major recurring role opposite Oliver Stark in Fox drama series 9-1-1.

Kebbel will play Lucy Donato, an LAFD Firefighter working at rival firehouse 147, but joins together with the 118 for a daring rescue. Lucy is super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind. In many ways she is a daredevil counterpart to the 118’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley (Stark).

Kebbel’s character will be introduced in the series’ spring premiere on Monday, March 21 at 8 PM.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star. In addition to Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh are featured in series-regular roles.

In the fall finale, Eddie (Guzman) was at a crossroads and his future with the 118 was unclear. When the series returns this spring, Athena (Bassett), Bobby (Krause) and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are also executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

Kebbel also can be seen in the third and fourth chapter in the After series. After We Fell, currently on Netflix, and After Ever for director Castille London. She most recently starred in NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector, with Russell Hornsby. She also starred in NBC’s Midnight, Texas. Kebbel is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.