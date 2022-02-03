‘30 Minute Meals’ Producer Switchblade Rebrands As Intentional Content; Ups Sean Lee To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Switchblade Entertainment Group, producers of Rachael Ray’s signature 30 Minute Meals, has rebranded as Intentional Content, and has elevated Switchblade EVP Sean Lee to partner in the company. First up, as Intentional, the company will soon announce two new series in the home space for A+E, set to air in 2022.

Since Switchblade’s initial launch in 2016, the New York-based production company has worked with networks such as HGTV, Food Network, A+E Networks, MTV, CBS, HBO Max and Facebook Watch, among many other buyers. Along with new series and development projects in the pipeline, Intentional will be focused on creative content initiatives with brands and, most notably, IP ownership through both organic growth and strategic partnerships.

“In our expanding marketplace, there is more of a demand than ever from buyers for high-quality content that is also cost effective,” said company co-owner Brian Flanagan. “As we look to address these needs, we also want to use our relationships and production know-how to create new opportunities to own and exploit our content.” As part of this new focus, Intentional is currently evaluating several strategic partnership opportunities.

Under the Intentional banner, current Switchblade EVP and minority partner Lee will also be elevated to a full partner in the new company. Lee was previously a Senior VP of Development at Moonshiners production company Magilla Entertainment, and prior to that worked at MTV as a production executive in their News & Docs division, where he oversaw both pro-social content like Choose or Lose and music docs with stars such as Eminem and Jay-Z.

“As we look to transition Switchblade to Intentional Content, we could not have a better partner to do it with than Sean,” said partners Flanagan and Anthony Amoia in a joint statement. “His taste in material, his reputation within the industry and his commitment to creating culturally impactful content are a perfect match with our goals for Intentional.”

“I’m proud to have helped build Switchblade’s programming slate over the last few years, particularly in the food space where we played a big role in introducing much-needed new talent of color like Hawa Hassan to viewers,” Lee added. “Now, through this new partnership with Intentional, I’m excited to expand our collective focus into other genres with underrepresented stories that deserve to be told…or as I like to call them, stories.”

Intentional Content will continue to be repped by UTA.