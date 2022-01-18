YouTube To Phase Out Most Originals, Double Down On Creator-Generated Content

YouTube’s return to its roots as a platform for user-generated content is complete. Following the news that YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after more than six years, YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl just announced the streamer’s retreat from original programming to focus on creator-driven initiatives such as Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming.

Daniels, an accomplished veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant signaled its entry into the premium SVOD space with high-end original scripted programming. Launched in 2016, YouTube’s premium tier introduced such series as Cobra Kai and Step Up before the Google-owned streamer in 2018 pivoted away from scripted and SVOD to focus on unscripted content under its core AVOD model, with Daniels shepherding the transition.

“Susanne and her team created an international slate of award-winning programs collectively amassing billions of views, shining a light on incredible creators, important social topics, and introducing YouTube to new audiences. In short, YTO played an integral role in growing the YouTube creator economy,” Kyncl said in a letter to creators posted on Twitter this morning. “Today, there are over 2M creators in the YouTube Partner Program and our creator community has never been more successful: we’ve paid more than $30B to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years.”

Kyncl pointed to that growth and Daniels’ exit when announcing the shift back to mostly user-generated content, with just two areas of YouTube originals continuing.

“Together, these factors contributed to our decision to reduce our YouTube Originals slate,” he said. “Going forward, we will only be funding programs that are part of our Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds. We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved with those shows should expect to hear from us directly in the coming days.”

Here is Kyncl’s tweet and his full letter:

