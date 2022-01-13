Ye A Suspect In Battery In Downtown L.A. Early Thursday, According To LAPD

Skip to main content
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation in an alleged battery incident said to have taken place early today in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to he LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

Santa Fe and Bay is the intersection outside the members-only Soho Warehouse downtown.

Photos and video posted online show Ye spending time with actress (and rumored girlfriend) Julia Fox, Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown.

Ye was among the headliners announced yesterday for Coachella 2022, which is set for April.

City News Service contributed to this report.

