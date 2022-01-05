Writer-Producer Brian Chamberlayne Inks Overall Deal With UCP

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Brian Chamberlayne is getting into business with UCP with a new overall deal. Under the pact, Chamberlayne will develop and produce projects for a variety of television platforms for the Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Brian is an exceptional talent with ambition for storytelling that is both thought-provoking and entertaining,” said Garrett Kemble, SVP, Development, UCP. “He came up in some of the best writers’ rooms in TV and we are excited about the range he will bring to UCP!”

Chamberlayne served as a co-executive producer on the hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which recently wrapped its second season, as well as Orange Is the New Black for Netflix. His upcoming feature credits include XII, a project set up with Endeavor Content and Temple Hill, as well as Of the Free for Participant.

“I’m honored to have found a home at UCP, a studio that’s dedicated to telling strange, off-beat, and uniquely compelling stories–the kind of stories that make us all feel less alone in the world,” said Chamberlayne.

UCP is behind programming such as The Umbrella Academy, Battlestar Galactica, Mr. Robot, The Act, Monk, Dr. Death, Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story, Homecoming, The Sinner, Suits, Dirty John and Psych. Upcoming titles include Gaslit starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as well as Joe Exotic with Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and John Cameron Mitchell.

Chamberlayne is repped by WME, TFC Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.