Below The Line Agency WPA Expands Teams In London & LA With June Dowad, Daniel Starikov Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood and London-based below the line agency WPA is expanding its international and domestic teams with the hires of June Dowad and Daniel Starikov.

Veteran agent Dowad has joined the WPA UK office as Partner. She joins from Sandra Marsh & Associates in Los Angeles. Starikov, most recently at Anonymous Content, has joined WPA’s Los Angeles office as a feature agent focusing on the indie space.

Dowad brings with her clients including production designer Barry Robison (One Night In Miami) editor Adam Recht (Downton Abbey: A New Era), production designer/art director Neal Callow (No Time To Die), costume designer Keith Madden (The Forgiven), cinematographer Luka Bazeli (Trim Season), and costume designer Kate Carin (Raised by Wolves).

The industry vet joined Sandra Marsh & Associates in 2011 and in 2015 purchased the agency – along with two partners – and became a co-owner. She started her career as a documentary filmmaker, and has produced films for the BBC, Channel Four, and Central Television.

Starikov spent two years working in literary management and development at Anonymous Content. Prior to that, he worked at Endeavor and WME for five years in business and legal affairs roles.

WPA Managing Partners Steve Jacob and Frank Balkin stated jointly: “We’re thrilled to welcome aboard June and Daniel. They share the passions for filmmaking and for filmmakers we and our other partners put foremost, and they are fantastic additions to our team as we continue our global growth strategy.”

Added Dowad: “As a former producer, I feel I bring an experienced, strategic and hands-on approach to my work. I’m delighted to join WPA, and to establish a new home which will provide enormous resources for my clients. We’re closely aligned in our approach and Steve and Frank could not have been more welcoming. I’m looking forward to working with the team here and with filmmakers to manifest their creative visions.”

Starikov said: “I’m excited to have joined WPA. After meeting with the partners, it was immediately clear it was a natural fit with the representation style, culture, and taste at WPA. I am looking forward to working with our impressive roster of clients to find them interesting filmmakers and projects to collaborate on in the resurgent indie space.”

WPA’s clients include Emmanuel Lubezki, Daniel Moder, Bobbi Sue Luther, Andrew Droz Palermo, Mihai Malaimare Jr, Michael Seresin, Larry Fong and Michael Goi.