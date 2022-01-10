You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Comedian And 'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dies At 65; Hollywood Reacts
World Mourns Death Of Comedy Icon Bob Saget: “Wasn’t A Kinder Person In Hollywood”

Everett

The entertainment industry and world are reeling in shock after Bob Saget’s untimely death was confirmed this morning by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Full House father and stand-up comic was 65.

Co-star John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House, took to Twitter to express his heartbreak and shock. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote.

“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” Norman Lear wrote in tribute.

“I’m speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful,” Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on Raising Dad, wrote on Instagram next to a photo from the show. “He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace”

Bob Saget achieved the highest levels of success within the network sitcom format, becoming one of the genre’s most recognizable and beloved stars. At the same time, he plied his craft as a standup comedian for decades, staying true to his own authentic comedic voice — which was bold, boundary pushing, and always provocative.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director, National Comedy Center

“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” comedian Gilbert Gottfried wrote in a tweet.

“RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend,” comic Jim Norton wrote in tribute.

“There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget,” actor Josh Gad wrote. “I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle.”

“I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day,” actor Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter. “No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg.’ Too soon he leaves.”

“Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying,” comedian Patton Oswalt wrote in a tweet.

“I’m so shocked at Bog Saget’s passing,” fellow comedian Joel McHale wrote on Twitter. “One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”

“We’ll miss you so much,” wrote Craig Thomas, co-creator of How I Met Your Mother, on which Saget served as narrator. “We cast Bob because there is something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty.”

“Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person. I’m going to miss him very much,” comic and podcast host Joe Rogan wrote.

The studio behind Full House issued a statement Sunday night. “Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget. Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.”

Read more reactions from social media below.

