World Cup Partnership Expanded By Fox Sports And Twitter For 2022 & 2023

Ahead of the men’s World Cup in Qatar this fall and the women’s tournament next year in Australia and New Zealand, Fox Sports and are expanding their partnership.

Building on the companies’ team-ups in 2018 and 2019, the new agreement will deliver match highlights in “near real time” to Fox’s handles on Twitter, the companies said, including every goal scored. Also in the plans are original content, weekly live analysis via Twitter Spaces featuring audio content around the games, Q&As with Fox Soccer personalities, Twitter moments and more. Video clips streaming on @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer will be ad-supported via Fox or Twitter’s Amplify option for advertisers.

Fox controls the English-language broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup through 2026. This year’s event in Qatar is scheduled to run from November 21 to December 18 due to the intense heat in the Persian Gulf nation during the summer. That will offer more promotional opportunities for Fox on its widely viewed NFL and college football broadcasts. The Women’s World Cup in 2023 is on a more conventional summer schedule, July 20 to August 20.

Edward Hartman, SVP, Digital Partnerships & Wagering, Fox Sports, said Twitter is “core to Fox Sports’ digital strategy surrounding the World Cup tournaments. We look forward to continuing this relationship.”

The 2018 World Cup in Russia netted 163 million views on Twitter, while the 2019 women’s tournament in France racked up 100 million. The U.S. Women’s National Team won its second straight Cup in 2019.

“For the first time ever, fans will be able to join Twitter Spaces to hear all about the games, bringing them closer than ever to the action in Qatar, Australia and New Zealand,” said TJ Adeshola, Head of U.S. Sports Partnerships at Twitter.

Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital Content, Fox Sports, said the partnership is rooted in an understanding that many viewers are on Twitter throughout sports telecasts. “We want to be there with them, fostering interaction in tried-and-true ways like match highlights, but also new and inventive ways like Twitter Spaces,” he said. “It’s great to work on this collaboration with Twitter who shares in our mission in being ‘live’ and setting high watermarks for World Cup coverage on social.”