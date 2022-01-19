‘Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At Apple With Gina Rodriguez To Star & EP

Apple has put in development a television series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, with former Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez set to star and executive produce, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Gina Rodriguez AP

The project hails from Almodovar’s El Deseo banner, Rodiguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate TV. Noelle Valdivia (Masters Of Sex) will pen the series adaptation.

Rodriguez will play Pepa in the potential series, the role played by Carmen Maura in the film, which would feature a mix of English and Spanish, sources tell Deadline.

Almodovar will executive produce for El Deseo, along with Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin for Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions. 3Pas Studios’ Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell will also executive produce, Sonia Gambaro will co-produce. The series is produced by Lionsgate TV, where Derbez is under an overall deal.

The 1988 film, starring Maura and Antonio Banderas, brought Almodóvar widespread international attention following its debut at the 45th International Venice Film Festival. It received a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar nomination and won five Goya Awards including Best Film and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Maura.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.