WME Signs Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher And Ryan Welch

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed creator, stand-up comedian, director, producer and actor Jerrod Carmichael, and creators and producers Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Carmichael most recently directed and starred in On the Count of Three, which Katcher and Welch wrote. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this spring through UAR/MGM. He is next set to star in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things and will also be filming his third HBO special, a collaboration with Bo Burnham.

Best known for starring in and producing the NBC series The Carmichael Show, the multi-talented comedian starred in the 2017 stand up special 8 on HBO, directed by Burnham. He made his debut on HBO in 2014 with his acclaimed one-hour special Love at the Store, directed by Spike Lee. Some of his other credits included his two-part HBO special Home Videos as well exec producing the award-winning Hulu series Ramy.

Besides On the Count of Three, Katcher & Welch co-created and executive produced Ramy along with Carmichael. Katcher was also a co-creator and executive producer on The Carmichael Show.

Carmichael continues to be represented by Susie Fox at Range Media Partners and PJ Shapiro & Logan Clare at JSSK (Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP). Katcher & Welch continue to be represented by Fox & Payne Cowley at Range Media Partners. Katcher also continues to be represented by Clare at JSSK, and Welch continues to be represented by Nick Gladden at Morris Yorn.

This comes on the heels of WME’s other recent signings including Orlando Bloom, Sean Combs, Zac Efron, Tom Segura and Daddy Yankee among many others.