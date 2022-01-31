Witness Protection Comedy Series From Michelle Nader In The Works At Fox

Dollface showrunner Michelle Nader is developing a hybrid multi/single-camera comedy at Fox.

Nader, who previously was showrunner of CBS’ 2 Broke Girls, has scored a pilot presentation for an untitled comedy set in the world of witness protection.

The series, which comes from Fox Entertainment, will be written, directed and exec produced by Nader, who previously developed sister comedy Danny Issues at the network in 2018.

The logline: When two long-term best friends and city girls who had reached a fork in the road of their relationship are placed into the Witness Protection Program together, they are forced to reinvent themselves in the off-the-grid town of Doonesland. With a rising drug ring on their trail, they must make the best of a bad situation because it’s life or death — literally.

The project is part of the modified development model Fox introduced during the pandemic that features comedy presentations in lieu of full half-hour pilots.

Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn recently told Deadline that it will likely do three or four presentations on the comedy side.

“We’re not doing the typical comedy pilot model,” he said. “What we’re going to look at is a combination of scripts and a comedy presentation, not unlike what we do with our animation approach.”

Thorn said that he was encouraged with the return of Call Me Kat earlier this month and would look for shows to sit alongside the U.S. remake of Miranda starring Mayim Bialik.

“We’re looking for companions for Call Me Kat potentially as well as just anything that that can stand out and bring urgency to comedy in what for many comedies is a challenging marketplace,” he added.