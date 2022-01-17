Will Smith & Jennifer Hudson Among Winners Of 13th Annual AAFCA Awards

Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson are among the winners of the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. Winners will be feted on March 2 in Los Angeles.

Smith was honored as the AAFCA’s best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, also earned nods for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor); and Reinaldo Marcus Green (emerging director).

THE HARDER THEY FALL , from left: director Jeymes Samuel, Idris Elba, on set, 2021. ph: David Lee / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection Everett Collection

The Harder They Fall matched King Richard‘s four nominations including best film, best ensemble, best music, and best director for Jeymes Samuel.

The Western follows an outlaw who reunites his old gang after his enemy is released from prison.

It stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beats, Lakeith Stanfield, and Edi Gathegi.

“It’s been a fantastic year for film,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before. This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us but educated and inspired us and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards.”

A full list of winners can be found below.

Best Picture: The Harder They Fall

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall)

Best Screenplay: Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

Best Music: The Harder They Fall (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: Who We Are

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul