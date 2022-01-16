Will Forte To Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’ As Host, Eurovision Winner Måneskin Serving As Musical Guest

Will Forte is next on the lineup of Saturday Night Live hosts, following West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose who brought the NBC sketch series back into 2022.

During Saturday’s broadcast SNL revealed that the MacGruber and HosueBroken actor will take the stage alongside Måneskin, the Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Forte will return to Saturday Night Live, which added him to its cast in 2002. He was a featured player and stayed through 2010. Outside of SNL Forte has made his mark with his MacGruber andThe Last Man on Earth. His additional credits include Fox’s HouseBroken, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North. The next SNL installment will mark Forte’s hosting debut.