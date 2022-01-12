‘Why Women Kill’, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ & ‘The Affair’ Given Middle Eastern Treatment By S Productions Following ViacomCBS Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Middle Eastern outfit S Productions is producing local versions of U.S. hits Why Women Kill, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Affair after striking a format rights deal with licence-holder ViacomCBS Distribution Group.

Why Women Kill, which was created by Marc Cherry in the U.S., stars Lucy Liu and Jack Davenport and has aired for two series on CBS All Access, recently launched on streamer Shahid as Settat Beit El Maadi and will soon premiere on local network MBC4.

The local version, the first to enter production following the S Productions/ViacomCBS deal, breaks down cultural barriers and takes an edgy look at life for women in three different eras.

Meanwhile, a version of Showtime’s five-season hit The Affair is currently in production and the rework of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which aired on The CW for four series until 2019, will begin filming shortly.

S Productions CEO Saliee Waly said the likes of Settat Beit El Maadi could “pave the way for important conversations and transformation in our society.”

“The series also beautifully depicts three different eras to our viewers. Even more, the dark humorous take of it all makes it easier to accept,” she aded.

Roxanne Pompa, ViacomCBS Global Distribution’s Vice President, Formats, added: “This local version has everything – totally unique characters, twisting plot lines, and stunning sets – just like the U.S. series.”

S Productions has offices in Dubai, Cairo and LA and has produced more than 700 hours of content, sold in 10 countries.