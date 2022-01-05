Whoopi Goldberg Expected Back On ‘The View’ Monday, Calls In Today With Update On Covid Quarantine

Wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “Over It”, Whoopi Goldberg zoomed into The View today with a brief update on her Covid quarantine and thoughts on how she contracted the Omicron virus.

Watch the video below.

Goldberg, who is expected back Monday as moderator on the ABC daytime talk show, told co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Yvette Nicole Brown that she missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after coming into contact with someone who had Covid. A subsequent test indicated that Goldberg herself had caught the virus.

Although the co-hosts currently are doing the show from their homes, the show provides camera crews. “They sent people to test me and it was like, We’re not sending [crews] to your house because you have Corona,” Goldberg said today. The show’s protocols, she said, may not be “convenient,” but “the truth is they’re really important.”

“While the vaccine doesn’t stop” Covid, she said, “it’s not happening at the same rate as it was happening when people were dying.” She added, “Unless everybody gets vaccinated this is what we’re going to be facing for the next little while.”

Goldberg said she’s feeling well, remains isolated within her home from other family members, and has passed the time listening to audiobooks and eating “good food.”

Co-host Sara Haines missed the second consecutive day of The View due to contact with Covid. Brown filled in for her again today.