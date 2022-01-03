Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Breakthrough Covid, Misses ‘The View’ Return

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid and missed the show’s return today from its holiday break.

Goldberg’s co-hosts – Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro – appeared remotely from their homes today in what is expected to be a temporary return to the Covid shutdown format. The daytime show has aired live from ABC’s Manhattan studio since the start of its season in September.

Behar, filling in today as moderator for the absent Goldberg, said Goldberg tested positive for Covid over the holiday break. “Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,” Behar said, noting Goldberg is expected to return to the show next week.

Watch the announcement below.

Goldberg’s positive test comes amid the omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid (she appeared on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode).

“Happy New Year from all of our living rooms,” Behar said at the top of today’s show. “As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely, hopefully for just a week. I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

Also today, Navarro addressed the Dec. 14th death of her mother, Violeta Navarro, following an illness. “I’m heartbroken,” Navarro said, adding that she recently came across a photo of her mother dressed as an angel. “I took it as a sign that I have a guardian angel in heaven now.”

