WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Loki’, ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Join Usual Suspects On List

The Writers Guild of America revealed nominations Thursday in television, new media, news, radio/audio and promotional categories for the 2022 WGA Awards, which are scheduled to take place Sunday, March 20 hosted by the WGA West and WGA East.

Nominees in the marquee TV categories include reigning Comedy Series winner Ted Lasso from Apple TV+, with newcomers to the list including several shows with multiple noms: HBO Max’s Emmy winner Hacks, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Disney+’s Marvel series Loki. That group along with FX’s Reservation Dogs comprise the awards’ New Series nominees list along with their spots on the guild’s Drama Series and Comedy Series lists.

Drama Series noms include past WGA winner Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale; Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, first-time WGA nominee; and HBO’s Succession, the reigning Emmy champ that won this category in 2020. In Comedy Series, nominees also include HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

The wide-ranging WGA list also includes noms for Netflix’s Maid and Midnight Mass, HBO’s critically lauded The White Lotus and Emmy winner Mare of Easttown, Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad and Disney+’s WandaVision in the longform categories.

Other notables: noms for Taylor Sheridan’s pilot script for Yellowstone spinoff 1883; for Saturday Night Live as well as SNL‘s head writer Michael Che’s standup special That Damn Micahel Che; and the writers of the final season of Conan scoring a nom in Comedy/Variety Talk, as did “newcomer” Jon Stewart for Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Also nommed today: Jeopardy!, with a writers list that includes the onetime announced Alex Trebek replacement Mike Richards.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with the motion picture screenplay noms coming January 27.

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS NOMINEES

DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

Loki

Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+

The Morning Show

Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano; Apple TV+

Succession

Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max

Yellowjackets

Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO/HBO Max

Hacks

Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building

Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

Ted Lasso

Written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows

Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks

NEW SERIES

Hacks

Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

Loki

Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney+

Only Murders in the Building

Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

Reservation Dogs

Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks

Yellowjackets

Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith; FX Networks

Mare of Easttown

Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max

Midnight Mass

Written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker; Netflix

Them: Covenant

Written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe; Prime Video

The White Lotus

Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

ADAPTED LONG FORM

Halston

Written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks

Maid

Written by Rebecca Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

The Underground Railroad

Written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video

WandaVision

Written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney+

ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Calls

Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues; Apple TV+

Debunking Borat

Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

The Expanse: One Ship

Written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Glenton Richards; Prime Video

ANIMATION

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers)

Written by Dan Fybel; Fox

“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers)

Written by Jameel Saleem, Fox

“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy)

Written by Daniel Peck; Fox

“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)

Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons)

Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox

“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons)

Written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“1883” (1883)

Written by Taylor Sheridan; Paramount+

“Birth Mother” (This Is Us)

Written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun; NBC

“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show)

Written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy; Apple TV+

“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam)

Written by David Schulner; NBC

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max

“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Written by Kira Snyder; Hulu

EPISODIC COMEDY

“All Sales Final” (Superstore)

Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, Story by Justin Spitzer; NBC

“Alone At Last” (The Great)

Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“Enlightened Dave” (Dave)

Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin; FX Networks

“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building)

Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman; Hulu

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs)

Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi; FX Networks

“Pilot” (The Wonder Years)

Written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Conan

Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS

Desus & Mero

Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO/HBO Max

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

How To with John Wilson

Written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson; HBO/HBO Max

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

PAUSE with Sam Jay

Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight; HBO/HBO Max

Saturday Night Live

Head Writer: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette

Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim; NBC

That Damn Michael Che

Head Writer: Michael Che; Writing Supervised by: Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince; HBO/HBO Max

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Written by Dave Boone; CBS

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green

Written by Drew Michael; HBO/HBO Max

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns

Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS

The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Written by Dave Boone Special Material by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Daniel J. Watts, Scott Wittman Opening Number by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman; CBS

Yearly Departed

Head Writer: Bess Kalb Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard; Prime Video

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock

Capital One College Bowl

Head Writer: Scott Saltzburg Writers: Rosemarie DiSalvo, Ryan Hopak, Jon Macks, Karissa Noel, Todd Sachs, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor, Bennett Webber; NBC

The Chase

Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk Writers: Erik Agard, Eliza Bayne, Kyle Beakley, Megan Broussard, Robert King, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut; ABC

Jeopardy!

Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Mike Richards, Billy Wisse; ABC

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital

Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles; ABC

The Young and the Restless

Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS

Days of Our Lives

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“A Big Favor for Grampy/A Fair Way to Bounce” (Donkey Hodie)

Written by Adam Rudman & David Rudman, Joey Mazzarino; PBS KIDS/pbskids.org

“Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy” (Helpsters)

Written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara; Apple TV+

“Rice” (Waffles + Mochi)

Written by Lyric Lewis; Netflix

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon

“Which Witch?” (Just Beyond)

Written by Mitali Jahagirdar; Disney+

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)

Written by Rick Young; PBS

“The Jihadist” (Frontline)

Written by Martin Smith & Marcela Gaviria; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“A Writer” (Hemingway)

Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS

“Citizen” (Amend: The Fight for America)

Written by Sasha Stewart and Robe Imbriano; Netflix

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)

Written by Gene Tempest; PBS

“Round One” (Muhammad Ali)

Written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Against All Enemies” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Democracy Lost” (60 Minutes)

Written by Oriana Zill de Granados, Sharyn Alfonsi; CBS News

“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Fall of Kandahar” (Vice News Tonight)

Written by Amel Guettatfi, Ben C. Solomon, Vice News

“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Unpacking How Child Welfare and Foster Care Fails Black Children” (Unpack That)

Written by Joel Kahn, Felice León; The Root

“The Unstudied Link Between the COVID Vaccine and Periods” (Vice News Tonight)

Written by Caitlin Bladt; Vice News

“Woman in Motion: Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and The Transformation of NASA” (CBS Sunday Morning)

Written by Daniel Elias, Michelle Miller; CBS

DIGITAL NEWS

“An Oral History of the Longest-Ever Broadway Shutdown,”

Written by Madeline Ducharme; Slate.com

“Knives Out: Why ‘Hacks’ Works,”

Written by Katie Baker; TheRinger.com

“Men’s Rights Asians” Think This Is Their Moment,”

Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

“We Get to Hear Them Training to Kill Us,”

Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate.com

“What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?”

Written by Jeremy Stahl; Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO NOMINEES

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure’”

Written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcast

“Our Year” (What Next)

Written by Mary Harris; Slate Podcast

“That Seattle Muzak Sound” (Decoder Ring)

Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

“Who Killed the Segway?” (Decoder Ring)

Written by Dan Kois, Slate Podcast

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Silence the Mics: Tributes to Some Famous Broadcasters,”

Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)

Written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio

“World News This Week – Week of August 16, 2021″

Written by Robert Hawley; ABC Audio

“World News This Week – Week of January 8, 2021″

Written by Joy Piazza; ABC Audio

“World News This Week – Week of September 3, 2021″

Written by Joan B. Harris; ABC Audio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)

Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

“When the Culture War Comes for Your Job” (What Next)

Written by Mary Harris; Slate Podcast

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON AIR PROMOTION

“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill”

Written by Molly Neylan; CBS

“CSI: Vegas Trailers”

Written by Erial Tompkins; CBS