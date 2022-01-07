Wes Anderson To Direct Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel And Ben Kingsley

Following Netflix’s acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company, the streamer has set a major talent to helm its first big Dahl adaptation since the move. Sources confirmed to Deadline that Wes Anderson is on board to write and direct a feature adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Insiders add that Anderson has set quite the ensemble that includes Benedict Cumberbatch (who will play Sugar), Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.

Netflix had no comment on the project.

The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week in London.

When Netflix acquired the full Dahl story catalog in September, it indicated it planned on the creation of a universe of projects based on Dahl properties across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater and consumer products. The streamer already had a strong relationship with the Dahl estate and is currently developing a Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical with Sony and Working Title.

As for Anderson, this would mark the second time the auteur has explored the world of Dahl, having previously directed the Oscar-nominated animated pic The Fantastic Mr. Fox.

