‘Chicago Fire’ Dominates Wednesday Demo & Audience; ‘The Amazing Race’ Viewers Rise With Premiere

NBC’s Chicago Trio is back after the holiday break, heating up the new year as Chicago Fire wins both viewers and demo rating on Wednesday.

At the top of primetime Chicago Med won the 8 p.m. hour earning a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.75 million viewers. Stable from the latest episode back in early December (0.7, 6.40M), Chicago Med tied with the two-hour Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS (0.7, 4.24M), but beat the competition series in viewers.

The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October 2020 (0.7, 3.43M) and rose approximately 19% in viewers. The latest premiere, however was down from the Season 32 finale (0.8, 4.31M) in December 2020.

Both Chicago Med and The Amazing Race bested the latest episode of The Goldbergs and The Wonder Years on ABC, and the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s I Can See Your Voice. Returning for its sophomore season I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 2.18M) dipped significantly from its Season 1 premiere in September 2020 (1.1, 4.46M) and its December 2020 finale (0.8, 3.36M).

In the next hour, Chicago Fire (0.8, 6.98M) was the highest-rated and most-watched program of Wednesday primetime. Also up from the latest episode, Chicago Fire bested The Conners, Next Level Chef and Batwoman.

Following The Amazing Race in the 10 p.m. hour, CBS premiered Good Sam (0.3, 2.62M), featuring Sophia Bush, Edwin Hodge, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall and Michael Stahl-David. However, Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.91M) won the final hour.

Thursday primetime will feature the premieres of ABC’s Women of The Movement and Let the World See, and Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. CBS’ comedy slate returns for new episodes as does NBC’s The Blacklist, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.