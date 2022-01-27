CBS Tops Wednesday Ratings With ‘Let’s Make A Deal’; ‘The Amazing Race’ Ticks Down In Demo

Wednesday primetime was a pretty tame one, with NBC’s Chicago trio and ABC’s sitcom slate in reruns. Instead of the NBC series topping the nightly ratings as they tend to do, Wednesday belonged to CBS with its broadcast of Let’s Make a Deal.

Per Nielsen fast affiliates, the game show hosted by Wayne Brady earned a 0.6 rating the 18-49 demo and 4.37 million viewers, the night’s highest numbers in both measures. Let’s Make a Deal bested repeats of Chicago Med and The Goldbergs, and I Can See Your Voice (0.4, 2.03M) on Fox, which all tied in demo rating. The lowest-rated and least-watched program of the 9 p.m. hour was The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 590,000).

CBS’ hour-topping streak continued with the latest episode of The Amazing Race (0.5, 3.75M). The competition series returned with a higher audience than last week’s episode (0.6, 3.51M) but ticked down in the demo. Following The Amazing Race was Chicago Fire, Next Level Chef (0.4, 1.97M), The Conners and Batwoman (0.1, 460K).

In the final hour of primetime Good Sam (0.3, 2.53M) returned to CBS stable in the demo and slightly up in audience. But even with its growth, Good Sam couldn’t best a repeat of Chicago P.D. on NBC.

On Thursday, NBC will be in repeats again and ABC will swap out its regular primetime programming for Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster from 8-10 p.m. CBS, which boasts eight of the top 10 best performing comedies of the 2021-2022 season so far, returns with new episodes of Young Sheldon, United States of Al and B Positive.