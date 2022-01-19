‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ Renewed Through 2023 By Bravo

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen through 2023, which will mark the show’s 15th year on air.

Hosted and executive produced by Cohen, the late-night talk show draws strong ratings for Bravo with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021, according to the network and Nielsen. The series also touts year-over-year ratings growth in the key A18-49 and A25-54 demos, making it the highest-rated late-night talk show on ad-supported cable among A18-49 for the first time ever.

“My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward. We’re still having a ball making our show – whether our guests are virtual or in studio!” said Cohen.

The show offers fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities in real time, inviting them to call in to ask questions or weigh in via live polls. Guests last year included Dolly Parton, Dwayne Wade, Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Crystal, Ziwe Fumudoh, Lenny Kravitz, Michael J Fox, P!NK, Julianne Moore, Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding, Jessica Chastain, Kate Hudson and more.

In 2018, the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.

