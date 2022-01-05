Wasserman Acquires Sports Agency The Montag Group, Known For Repping John Madden

Wasserman has acquired The Montag Group, a sports agency known for repping the late NFL coach and color commentator John Madden and hundreds of other broadcasters and athletes.

As part of the deal, the agency will continue to operate as The Montag Group, with Sandy Montag, Maury Gostfrand and their staff joining Wasserman. IF Management, headed by Steve Herz, is also embarking on a strategic partnership with Wasserman and The Montag Group that will see the companies work closely together.

Montag, Gostfrand and their employees will continue to be based in White Plains, NY and New York City.

“This acquisition adds world-class executives, agents, and services to support Wasserman’s clients across all stages of their careers,” said Jason Ranne, EVP and COO of talent representation at Wasserman. “The Montag Group will provide industry-best media representation to the many current and retired athletes, coaches, front office executives, broadcasters, and influencers that we represent.”