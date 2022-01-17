WarnerMedia Italy, Spain & Portugal Boss Barbara Salabè To Step Down After A Decade

Barbara Salabè, WarnerMedia’s President and Country Manager in Italy, Spain and Portugal, is leaving the company after more than a decade.

Salabè, who had her role expanded last year to incorporate Spain and Portugal, has been in the media and entertainment business for more than three decades.

During her WarnerMedia stint, she has most recently been responsible for the development and execution of the outfit’s commercial and group marketing activities in the region, with a remit including theatrical distribution, local theatrical productions, content licensing, home entertainment and consumer products.

Priya Dogra, President, WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia, called her an “exceptional business leader whose vision has shaped and grown our businesses in Italy, Spain and Portugal.”

“Those who know her, know her immense drive and talent for building strong teams,” added Dogra. “She leaves a business and a management team well positioned for the future.”

Salabè said: “I feel incredibly grateful to Warner Bros and WarnerMedia for allowing me, during these ten exceptional years, to build teams and businesses, to innovate and to take risks. It’s been a privilege to be immersed in brilliant brands, in cinematographic masterpieces and surrounded by talented and superb human beings. My biggest thank you goes to every single member of my team – success is made by people, and I am immensely proud of what we have built together.”

Salabè used to be MD of musical production company Stage Entertainment and she is a former SVP and MD of Turner Broadcasting System Italia.