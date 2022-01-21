Longtime Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Strategic Communications Firm SRowe2000 Media

Former longtime Warner Bros communications executive Scott Rowe has begun his next chapter with the formal launch of SRowe2000 Media. His new firm will provide strategic communications, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution to global clients across all industries.

Rowe, who last year exited Warner Bros. after 27 years as a senior-level communications and marketing executive, is currently working with clients from a variety of business sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development. The firm’s current client roster includes Premiere Digital, NATPE, and a soon-to-be announced technology start-up.

Rowe most recently served as Senior Vice President, Communications & Domestic Marketing, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, where he was responsible for managing all media relations and communications for the Studio’s worldwide television distribution businesses. He also headed up marketing for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Additionally, Rowe co-ran the television group’s social media marketing team. He produced nearly 500 episodes of digital series Ratings Pop for domestic and international clients, as well as WB Reflections, a series featuring internal and external voices looking at equity and inclusion across the industry.

Rowe has also hosted, interviewed, and presented live, on video, and by voice-over at several key industry conferences as well as at advertiser and marketing events. He has also served as the longtime host of Promax’s State of Our Art and interviewed top-level industry executives and thought leaders at summits and conferences. Rowe previously served in Corporate Communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he was responsible for worldwide corporate and business press and media relations for Studio, as well as its subsidiaries and affiliate companies. Before joining Corporate Communications, he served as Vice President, Worldwide Television Distribution Publicity, Warner Bros. Television, responsible for the trade and business press for Warner Bros.’ syndicated and first-run television business units.

Prior to joining WB, Rowe spent seven years at Fox, working his way up through the ranks, including posts in Fox Broadcasting Company’s publicity department and Fox Inc.’s corporate communications office. He began his career in 1986 as a VIP tour guide on the 20th Century Fox Studio lot, while earning a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from California State University at Long Beach.