Wallace & Gromit Are Back: BBC And Netflix To Air Sixth Animation In 2024 As Netflix Unveils ‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ First Look And Cast

Wallace and Gromit are returning to screens for the first time in more than 15 years, with the BBC and Netflix snapping up Aardman’s latest animation, while Netflix has unveiled first look and cast for Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The as-yet-untitled film will air in 2024, is creator Nick Park’s first Wallace and Gromit outing since 2008’s Oscar-nominated A Matter of Loaf and Death and will be the sixth to feature the lovable man and dog partnership across almost 35 years.

The BBC will take UK rights and Netflix will air in all other territories.

Tapping into modern day fears over automation, the film will focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

The films have proved hugely popular over the years and have also spawned Aardman spin-offs such as the Shaun the Sheep TV show and films, with the latest, The Flight Before Christmas, airing on BBC One over Christmas.

Park and Merlin Crossingham will direct the new Wallace and Gromit and Park will also write alongside Madagascar‘s Mark Burton. Curse of the Were-Rabbit producer Claire Jennings links up with Aardman again to produce.

Aardman MD Sean Clarke said: “Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in. When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome,’ we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

‘Chicken Run’

Meanwhile, Netflix revealed Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will lead the cast of the highly-anticipated Chicken Run sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget as Ginger and Rocky, with the film set to air next year – 23 years after the first.

Bella Ramsay will also feature alongside newcomers Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley and Daniel Mays, while Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton and Lynn Ferguson will reprise roles.

Netflix has also teased a first-look image (pictured – right).