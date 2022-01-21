ViacomCBS And Nexstar Renew CBS Network Affiliate Deals In 39 Markets

As discussions continue about a potential deal for control of the CW, network co-owner ViacomCBS has renewed CBS affiliate deals in 39 markets with top station group Nexstar.

The markets reach a combined 14% of the U.S. viewing audience in 17.4 million households. Following three affiliate agreements that were renewed early last year, this new round wraps up all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar’s affiliation renewals.

The renewals, some of which came before their expiration dates, mean Nexstar CBS affiliates will continue to be available via streaming service Paramount+ as well as other internet pay-TV packages. Financial terms were not disclosed.

News of the affiliate process being completed comes just weeks after reports surfaced that Nexstar has been in talks to potentially become the majority owner of the CW. The network launched as a co-venture between CBS and Warner Bros, but current partners ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia have other strategic priorities. None of the participants has commented on the discussions as of yet, but there is a logic to the transaction given that Nexstar has the largest collection of CW stations of any single owner. The company also has a particularly strong balance sheet and has ample resources to swing a large deal, especially one that could enable it to guide programming.