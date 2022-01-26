‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Passes Domestic Box Office Of First Film, More Proof There’s Moviegoing During Pandemic

More bragging rights for Sony, the studio dedicated to the theatrical window and distributor of the highest grossing movie of the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home; their Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage now counts $213.517M at the domestic box office, clicking past the 2018 first title’s $213.515M.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $18,5K at 725 theaters yesterday.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened over the Oct. 1-3, 2021 weekend and made $90M which for a minute was the highest domestic opening during the pandemic, before Spider-Man: No Way Home pushed it to second for the Covid era with $260.1M.

The first Venom got to its final stateside gross in 112 days, and the sequel is pulling ahead in 117 days, not too shabby by pandemic standards. In the wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming the 4th highest grossing movie of all-time at the U.S./Canada box office with currently $723M, Venom 2‘s ticket sales are just another indicator that superhero movies sell, and sell extremely well, during the pandemic, even though titles geared toward adults are challenged (Focus Features’ just delayed what they’d consider to be their tentpole, Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20).

As Nancy already reported in early December, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has already clicked past the half billion point at the global box office, the Andy Serkis-directed sequel now at $506M.

After minting $1.7 billion worldwide from Spider-Man: No Way Home, now the 6th highest grossing movie worldwide, Sony has that pic’s star Tom Holland’s next title, Uncharted, opening on Feb. 18 over the 4-day Presidents Day weekend.