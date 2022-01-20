UTA Signs ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia.

Monterroso Mejia made a splash as Maria Sofia Estrada, a short-order cook turned actress, on the 11th season of the Larry David comedy.

Although Maria Sofia’s acting skills leave much to be desired, it’s her dance moves and hilarious banter with Cheryl Hines (and tussle with Ted Danson) that solidifies Monterroso Mejia’s status as an up-and-comer to watch.

She previously starred in the Disney+ short Growing Fangs and the HBO Max short The 90 Day Plan.

Up next, Monterroso Mejia will star as a series regular in Netflix’s On My Block spin-off, Freeridge.

She will continue to be represented by manager Sherry Kayne and attorney Ryan Levin at Jackoway.