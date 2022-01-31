‘Underworld’ Co-Creator Kevin Grevioux Partners With ‘Free Dead Or Alive’ Filmmaker Erik Bernard To Launch Gemini Filmworks

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Grevioux, the screenwriter and comic book creator behind the Underworld franchise, has partnered with filmmaker Erik Bernard to launch Gemini Filmworks, a production company backed by BondIt Media Capital. Their shingle focused on creating high-quality, low-budget genre films will also work within the mediums of television, comics and video games, among others.

“Kevin is a creative genius that I am very excited to work with and learn from,” said Bernard. “I’ve been a fan [of his work] since Underworld. We both bring different expertise to genre projects.”

“Bernard is a rare combination of creative talent and business acumen who really has a keen eye for good projects and an intense love of genre,” said Grevioux. “He knows how to get things done.”

“BondIt has been a financial partner of Erik and his team over the past 10 years of his career, including the 27 episodes as the Showrunner and Executive Producer of the hit show Hoarders as well as four feature films,” noted BondIt Media Capital’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Helderman. “Similarly, Kevin Grevioux’s track record is impressive with global box office revenues in the half billions of dollars – we’re excited to support the next chapter of their partnership here.”

Grevioux co-created Sony’s action-horror franchise Underworld with Len Wiseman and Danny McBride, and exec produced the 2014 film I, Frankenstein, which was based on his graphic novel of the same name. He’s making his feature directorial debut with the upcoming action-thriller King of Killers, and has also penned comics and animation for his comic company Darkstorm Comics, as well as such industry powerhouses as Marvel and DC Comics. Over the course of his two decades in entertainment, he has also featured on screen in films including I, Frankenstein, Underworld, Men in Black II, Planet of the Apes and Charlie’s Angels, as well as in such series as Young Justice and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Bernard wrote and directed the upcoming film Free Dead or Alive, about a young girl who makes a perilous journey from South America to the United States. He also wrote, directed and produced the 2022 thriller The Place We Hide, having served as an exec producer on A+E Networks’ Hoarders and other projects.

