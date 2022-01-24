You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Studio Ramsay Global Opens In Glasgow And Will Produce Second Series Of BBC’s ‘Future Food Stars’ From New Hub

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

National Geographic Documentary Films Breaks Sundance Deal Logjam With Mid-7-Figure Pact For 'Fire Of Love'
Read the full story

UK TV’s $60M Young Audiences Content Fund To Close After Three Years

Teen First Dates Channel 4

The UK government’s £44M ($60M) Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF), which has gone some way to addressing steep declines in the nation’s commercial children’s TV market, is to wind down next month.

The BFI, which operated the fund, had hoped it would be extended beyond its three years but the government has said no more funding will be made available. The money for the fund was drawn from unallocated BBC licence fee income but the BBC is currently facing its own financial troubles.

Launching in 2019 and run by former BBC Children’s exec Jackie Edwards, the YACF supported 55 shows into production including the likes of Channel 4 spin-off Teen First Dates, CITV’s Makeaway Takeaway and Channel 5 strand Milkshake!’s The World According to Grandpa. 

It supported 144 development projects and helped niche channels such as BBC Alba and S4C get shows off the ground.

Producers have been invited to submit their final applications by February 25.

In a statement today, the BFI said the fund had “given young people all over the UK the opportunity to watch and engage with original UK programming on free-to-access, regulated platforms, reflecting their lives, hopes and fears, and educating, entertaining and inspiring them.”

It pointed to other successes such as support provided to young people during lockdown.

The fund was launched to address declines in the UK’s commercial children’s TV market, which saw spend dip heavily after junk food advertising was banned during these shows in the mid-noughties.

Must Read Stories

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad