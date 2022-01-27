Tyler Perry Studios Joins Employer Roster Of Vets2Set, Nonprofit Connects Veterans, Producers

Tyler Perry Studios has signed on with Vets2Sets, a nonprofit that aims to find entry level production positions for veterans.

Perry’s company has been headquartered out of the former Fort McPherson army base in Atlanta since 2015. It’s a force in entertainment and commercial production and a mainstay of Georgia’s film and television industry. “Cooperation with this powerful studio at the center of Atlanta’s burgeoning place in motion picture, television, and commercial production is huge for Vets2Set,” said the organization’s president and co-founder David Cohen. He’s developing a growing database of production companies and veterans, who are often familiar with electronics, flying drones, driving trucks, security, construction and even Covid compliance.

Most vets on the roster live in New York and California “but the opportunities in the South are tremendous now thanks to Tyler Perry,” Cohen said. He plans to launch a major recruiting push in the Atlanta area, in part through cooperation with Vetlanta, a business networking service for veterans.

Tyler Perry Studios sits on 330 acres with twelve sound stages and a large backlot — meaning creative and career development opportunities for veterans are extensive, Cohen said, calling the cooperation “a logical extension of Tyler Perry’s commitments and successes as a writer, actor, producer, director, and philanthropist.”

Some 200+ employers/producers work with Vets2Set, including Walt Disney Television, Warner Brothers, MLB Network, NBCUniversal, RSA Films, Shutterstock Studios and ad agency BBDO Atlanta. Vets2Set provides access to contact details and skills’ profiles of hundreds of military veterans around the country by zip code, state, city and skills and makes contact directly. It takes no fees.