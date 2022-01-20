TV Reporter Hit By Car During Live Report, Then Finishes The Broadcast

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
In her last week on the job, reporter Tori Yorgey got hit by a car on live TV.

The WSAZ-TV reporter was doing a live spot from the decidedly unglamorous scene of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia when a car came from the right of the frame and blindsided her.

It could have been a horrific moment, but Yorgey was uninjured and undeterred. While the camera was also knocked over, it kept running and Yorgey kept reporting.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay,” she tells anchor Tim Irr back in the studio. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay, Tim.”

A shocked Irr responds “Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori.”

Yorgey, in a sunny voice replies, “That’s live TV for you. It’s all good.

“I actually got hit by a car in college too. Just like that! I am so glad I’m okay,” she continues. As she picks up the camera she reassures Irr, “We’re good, Tim.”

Just then, a woman who seems to be the driver of the car is heard off camera, apparently checking on the reporter. Yorgey reassures her, as well.

“Ma’am, you are so sweet and you are okay. It is all good.”

Yorgey then takes a breath, smiles and says, “You know, it’s my last week on the job and [or course] this would happen.”

According to a post on her Facebook page and a recent profile, the twenty-five-year-old Yorgey is headed to big-city local news at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, and she’s now doing so as a social media star with quite the live news bit to add to her reel.

