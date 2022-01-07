Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Skips Theaters & Heads To Disney+

The Disney Pixar movie Turning Red will not debut in theaters on Friday, March 11, instead it’s heading exclusively to Disney+ worldwide.

This is a big subtraction to movie theaters which were looking to play this title and at a time when Omicron was looking to calm.

It’s the third Pixar movie to skip theaters after Soul and Luca and go straight to Disney+.

The international markets were Disney+ isn’t available, Turning Red will be released theatrically.

It would be prudent for Disney to know in advance from their diagnostics whether a movie is meant for theaters or meant for Disney+. It’s just a fair thing to do for cinemas which have been truly challenged during the pandemic. If Disney didn’t have any theatrical confidence in the movie, then don’t date it. It’s that simple. Don’t tease theaters which are expecting product from you and counting on certain income. Sounds fair, Disney, no?

Soul, according to Samba TV, drew a first weekend audience in 2020 over Dec. 25-27 of 2.4M in Smart TV homes. Samba TV didn’t monitor Luca, so there’s no data on whether Luca was a success or not.

Last year, just as movie theaters were reopening in NYC and LA, Disney debuted Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+. Cinemark initially refused to play the movie over terms. The movie fizzled at the B.O. with $54.7M. Samba TV didn’t measure the audience for that animated feature either.