‘This Is Us’ & ‘FBI’ Repeat Lead Tuesday Primetime; ‘Our Kind Of People’ Rises With Finale

This Is Us and FBI are back at the top of Tuesday primetime for the second consecutive week, leading demo ratings and audience, respectively.

CBS was once again in a slate of repeats for its FBI trio but that didn’t stop the flagship series from winning not just its hour, but the night’s largest audience. Per fast affiliates, FBI earned a 0.5 demo rating and 5.12 million viewers rising in both counts from last week’s repeat broadcast. Unlike the previous week, the FBI repeat bested a new episode of Judge Steve Harvey (0.5, 4.02M). American Auto, a repeat of 9-1-1: Lone Star and Superman & Lois all followed.

Coming in at the 9 p.m. hour was a new episode of This Is Us (0.7, 4.63M). The NBC family drama was steady in the demo but fell slightly in viewers from the previous episode. The second-highest rated title of the hour was ABC freshman Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.93M), which stayed stable in demo but continues to grow week-to-week. Abbott Elementary marked ABC’s first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings since the network started measuring MP35 performance in 2017.

In the same hour a repeat showing of FBI: International (0.4, 3.94M) bested the season finale of Our Kind of People (0.3, 1.30M). The Fox drama from series creator Karin Gist rose from previous episodes to match its September 2021 premiere (0.3, 1.62M) and climb slightly in audience. Gist broke down the cliffhangers of the finale and mused on the prospects of a Season 2. Read Deadline’s recap and Q&A here.

FBI: Most Wanted (0.4, 3.51M) tied with New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.26M) in the demo but slightly eclipsed the NBC drama in audience. ABC ended the night with a rerun of Judge Steve Harvey.