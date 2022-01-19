‘FBI’ Repeat & ‘This Is Us’ Lead Charge On Tuesday; ‘Our Kind Of People’ Falls To Series Lows

Even a night full of repeats can’t slow CBS down. Featuring reruns of is various FBI series, CBS won the night’s biggest audience and led primetime alongside a new episode of NBC’s This Is Us.

Per fast affiliates, This Is Us and a repeat showing of FBI were Tuesday’s highest-rated and most-watched program, respectively. Though lower than other titles in demo rating (0.4), FBI brought in 5.07 million viewers. In the 8 p.m. hour, FBI bested the audiences of ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey (0.6, 4.33M), NBC’s American Auto (0.4, 2.29M) and others.

In the following hour, This Is Us (0.7, 4.71M) tallied the highest demo rating of the evening. The NBC drama dropped slightly from the week before by two tenths in the demo and about 3% in viewers. In the same hour Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.87M) dipped slightly as did Our Kind of People. Following a repeat showing of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fox’s Our Kind of People (0.2, 1.10M) matched its series low viewership from the previous week and fell to a demo low.

Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorne previously spoke to Deadline about the process of renewal. Both The Big Leap and Our Kind Of People are awaiting news about a second season or cancellation.

“I think we’ll make decisions in the late spring. Creatively we’re extremely pleased with both shows, both have really strong creative teams and really specific, relevant, resonant storylines and there are a lot of factors that go into how we measure success,” Thorn said.

A repeat showing of FBI: Most Wanted (0.3,3.75M) won the final hour of primetime, besting new episodes of New Amsterdam (0.3, 3.39M) and Queens (0.2, 1.21M) in both measures.

The CW’s evening peaked with Superman & Lois (0.2, 1.57M), which rose in viewers from its premiere last week. After Superman & Lois, Naomi (0.1, 0.73M) returned slightly down from its debut.

From ABC’s sitcom family sitcom slate, to CBS’ The Amazing Race to NBC’s Chicago Trio, the usual suspects will return for Wednesday primetime.