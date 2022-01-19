True-Crime Docuseries ‘Uprooted’, Focusing On Unsolved Death Of Keith Warren, From NowThis Set At Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: The unsolved death of Keith Warren in 1986 is being told in a three-part docuseries for Discovery+.

The streaming service has ordered Uprooted from NowThis. It marks the first longform documentary series from the Group Nine Media-backed company, which is known for its mobile-first, social content.

The series, which launches on February 18, will follow Keith Warren’s sister Sherri, who has spent 35 years seeking the truth about what happened to her brother. Fighting systemic corruption at every turn, her end goal is to change Keith’s death certificate to reflect the truth. Featuring interviews with Keith Warren’s friends and family as well as both active and retired law enforcement, forensic experts, eyewitnesses and private investigators, Uprooted includes never-before-reported support for the probability Keith Warren did not die by suicide.

It will be accompanied by a six-part podcast hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza. The audio series will feature academics, activists, artists, and culture critics like actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, activist Linda Sarsour, and sociologist Nancy Wang-Yuen and will dive deeper into inequitable systems that influenced the outcome of Keith’s case and the impact that remains today.

The series, which comes from NowThis and Group Nine Studios, is directed by Avril Z. Speaks and exec produced by Matt McDonough and Tina Exarhos.

“This is a story that needs to be heard by everyone,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery. “Our partners at NowThis did an incredible job uncovering new information and gaining access to those most intimately involved in the case. It is a story about the fight against injustice and corruption that resonates as much today as when it first occurred.”

“This docuseries is the culmination of a years-long effort at NowThis to shed light on the true circumstances behind Keith Warren’s tragic death, and amplify the voice of his sister Sherri who has fought tirelessly for justice,” added McDonough. “We’re proud to partner with Discovery to tell this important story that has gone unseen and unheard, and to continue to illuminate vital issues like corruption and racial injustice – issues with which our audience is deeply engaged.”