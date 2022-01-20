Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020.

The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations.

Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for DGE. She will also have a dotted line reporting to Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

As part of the move, Eric Marcotte takes on oversight of the Strategy & Business Operations team for DGE as SVP.

Reporting directly to Husson are Marcotte, Bob Barron, EVP & CFO, Disney Television Studios, Jane Gould, EVP, Content Insights & Scheduling Strategy, Peter DiCecco, EVP, Music Business Affairs and Marc Sandman, SVP, Labor Relations.

Greg Richart and Karen Sack, who oversee finance and business planning across the content brand teams, have dual reporting into Husson and Bryan Castellani, EVP, Finance, Platform Distribution, Ad Sales and Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

“Trish is a fantastic, highly skilled and deeply experienced executive who has played a pivotal role in helping us strategically and successfully expand our output of the highest quality content,” said Rice. “Trish is a tremendous partner to our creative leaders and colleagues across The Walt Disney Company, and we are very fortunate to have her leading the strategy and business operations that support our world-class storytellers.”

“I could not be more excited to be working with the phenomenal leadership team at DGE as they develop, produce and market an industry-leading portfolio of content in a time of unprecedented demand and robust competition,” added Husson. “I am honored to do so alongside the incredibly talented and experienced teams that I have the privilege of leading. I am also thrilled that Eric is stepping up to lead the Strategy & Business Operations team, continuing our long-standing partnership in which his keen insights and thought leadership have time and again proven invaluable in advancing DGE’s strategic and operational goals.”