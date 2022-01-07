Vigilante Therapist Comedy ‘Triggered’ In Works At Peacock From Dana Klein, TrillTV & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing Triggered, a single-camera comedy from the 9JKL team of writer-producer Dana Klein, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Klein, in Triggered, frustrated by her inefficacy, a rule-following therapist starts to break the rules of her profession, and, eventually, the law, and soon becomes a vigilante therapist who helps people… using whatever means necessary.

Klein executive produces with Trilling of TrillTV and Kaplan of Kapital. The series is a co-production between Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and CBS Studios.

Triggered stems from the producer partnership former longtime CBS head of comedy Trilling and her TrillTV have with Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The first project under that partnership to go to series, multi-camera CBS comedy 9JKL, was co-created, executive produced and showrun by Klein.

This is Klein’s second project with TrillTV and Kapital currently in development. She is co-writing with Mat Harawitz Tiny Putin, which is set up at CBS. Additionally, TrillTV and Kapital have Full Bloom, written by Dan Kopelman & Susanna Wolff, in development at ABC, as well as Black In Therapy, from Howard Jordan, Jr. and The Monroes & Tony, from Malik S. and Cedric the Entertainer, both at CBS.

Friends alumna Klein previously created comedy Friends With Better Lives, also with Kapital. She is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.