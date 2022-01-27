‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Jake Picking Signs With Brillstein Entertainment

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Courtesy of Damon Baker

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking, who can be seen next in the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for representation.

Besides Top Gun: Maverick, he is also set to appear in the Apple Original Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Russell Crowe and Zac Efron. On the television side, Picking will portray Jerry Ford in the highly anticipated Showtime series, The First Lady.

Picking’s recent credits include Ryan Murphy’s limited series, Hollywood, in which he portrayed the legendary actor Rock Hudson. He also starred in Horse Girl directed by Jeff Baena which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, the film also featured his music.

He is also repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Ziffren.

