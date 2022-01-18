Tony Leung, Gemma Chan & ‘Flee’ Among Gold House & CAPE 2022 Gold List Honorees

Gemma Chan, Tony Leung, Flee, Drive My Car helmer Ryusuke Hamaguchi are among the Asian filmmakers and talent receiving kudos for their work in the past year with Gold House and CAPE’s 2022 Gold List.

Now in its second year, the Gold List seeks to honor the most outstanding Asian and Pacific Islander achievements in film each year. The 2022 Gold List touts a total of 13 categories, two more from the previous year, and serves as an expansion of the #GoldO9pen movement – which has bolstered box office support for a number of Asian-led films including Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite, Mulan and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Also Earning a spot on the list are Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, its director Destin Daniel Cretton, Raya and the Last Dragon and Flee. The stars and titles who brought Asian representation to screen in 2021 join previous Gold List honorees Minari, Sound of Metal, Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun and Over the Moon.

“Many Asian-led films, particularly independent films, don’t receive budgets or backing to run expensive For Your Consideration campaigns—or benefit from certain levels of access that are essential in ensuring nominations and eventual wins. Gold List, voted on by top Asian leaders and creatives in Hollywood—celebrates our community’s most outstanding achievements in the film industry and encourages voters to Consider Gold. In another pandemic year when so much gets lost and blended together, it’s even more imperative that we help worthy art break out,” said Jeremy Tran, Executive Director of Gold House.

Added Michelle K. Sugihara, Executive Director of CAPE: “From elevating writers and creative executives, we’ve been focused on systemic changes that enable great creativity. But that’s only half the battle—we must also ensure that our projects are recognized, particularly in forums where our communities have often been overlooked. We hope the Gold List prompts voters to consider Asian films and creatives when deciding awards recognition.”

Read the full list of Gold List selections:

Best Picture

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Honorable Mentions: Drive My Car and The Green Knight

Best Director

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time To Die) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car)

Honorable Mentions: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Dev Patel (The Green Knight)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Gemma Chan (Eternals)

Honorable Mentions: Patti Harrison (Together Together) and Maggie Q (The Protégé)

Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role

Tony Leung (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Benedict Wong (Nine Days) and Steven Yeun (The Humans)

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Sarita Choudhury (The Green Knight) and Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections)

Best Original Screenplay

Flee

Honorable Mentions: Nine Days and Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Drive My Car

Honorable Mentions: Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Animated Feature

Raya and the Last Dragon

Honorable Mentions: Belle and Flee

Best Documentary Feature

The Rescue

Honorable Mentions: Ascension and Flee

Best Animated Short

Namoo

Honorable Mentions: Step Into The River and Us Again

Best Live Action Short

The Long Goodbye

Honorable Mentions: Americanized and The Little Prince(ss)

Breakout Independent Film

India Sweets and Spices