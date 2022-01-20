Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track.

The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios.

The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined his administration’s accomplishments while acknowledging the frustration and fatigue over Covid.

“We may be entering year three of a pandemic none of us wanted or expected, but we are moving,” says Hanks, who also makes a brief on-screen appearance.

Among other things, the spot features Sandra Lindsay, the first person to get the Covid vaccine in the U.S. “Now, how many people are vaccinated? Over 200 million, right? That’s what keeps me going, that I can feel the change.”

Hanks says, “We are strong. We are courageous. We are resilient. We are America, land of the brave.”

Biden appears at the end of the spot, telling viewers, “I’ve long said it’s never been a good bet to bet against America, and that’s more true today than ever.”

Hanks appeared a year ago in a special, Celebrating America, than ran the night of Biden’s inauguration.